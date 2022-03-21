Tax Day Is Approaching! Are You Ready?

With less than a month away from the looming tax deadline of April 18th it is time to get those 2021 taxes done. To help, here are some things you can do this week to make paying your taxes a little easier.

Find your 2020 tax return. It’s the best blueprint to guide you through what information you’ll need to gather this year, even if some (or many) details have changed.

Make a list of major events that happened in 2021, you have a new addition to the family, like a baby, got married, or bought or purchased a new home? These changes will make a difference in what you owe.

Find all your tax forms, the ones you got in the mail, the ones sent to your email or through your employee portal. While you do that, check for receipts so you can have all your deductions in one easy spreadsheet or in one place at least.

If you need help, don’t skip on finding a CPA to help you get your business in order and file your taxes without worry.

Do you plan on doing your own taxes this year? Got a tax tip? Share your story.

(Glamour)