Taxi (1978-1983)

Premiering on September 12th, 1978, TAXI, follows the lives of a group of cabbies in New York City. The employees of the Sunshine Cab Company are a motley crew, including frustrated actor Bobby, struggling boxer Tony, art gallery receptionist Elaine, and tyrannical dispatcher Louie. For almost everyone, the cab company is just a temporary job that can be left behind when they make it in their chosen professions. The core of the company is disillusioned Alex (Judd Hirsch), who’s sure he will be driving a cab for the rest of his life. Burned-out ex-hippie minister Reverend Jim and mechanic Latka Gravas (Andy Kaufman) round out the group.

Taxi won a total of 18 Emmy Awards including three for Outstanding Comedy Series!