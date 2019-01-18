Taxi Driver Dies After Being Attacked in Miami

Authorities in Miami are currently searching for a suspect who fatally attacked a taxi driver. The incident occurred around 6:00 am Friday along the 4800 block of Biscayne Boulevard.

Police say they received a call about a possible robbery attempted in the area and when they arrived they found the male taxi driver with what appeared to be critical injuries.

Authorities rushed the taxi driver to Jackson Memorial’s Ryder Trauma Center where he later died of his injuries.

A witness told WSVN that he saw the incident unfold. The witness said they drove by the scene and a man driving while another man was holding on to him. At some point, the man ran over what is presumably the taxi driver and kept going before he hit a curb and then a tree.

The suspect then attempted to get into several vehicles in the area, and when he could not, he took off on foot.

Authorities are now searching for the suspect.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS