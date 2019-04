Taylor Swift has done it again by breaking records! Her latest music video, Me! broke the 1-day YouTube record for highest female and solo 24-hour debut for any music video with 65.2 million views. The previous record holder was Ariana Grande for Thank U, Next with 55.4 million views. The record holder for largest premiere on YouTube? That belongs to BTS and Halsey for Boy With Luv. They had 74.6 million.