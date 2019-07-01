Taylor Can’t Shake This Off

Taylor Swift is not happy with Scooter Braun and has even gone as far as to call him a “bully.” You see, Taylor’s not happy with the fact that Scooter now owns the rights to her old music for over $300 million and also calls Braun an “industry punk.” In a Tumblr rant, Swift said, “I learned about Scooter Braun’s purchase of my masters as it was announced to the world. All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years.” According to sources, Taylor’s dad is on the board of her former label Big Machine Records and has known about the deal for at least a week.

Bran is the founder of entertainment and media company SB Projects, Braun represents most notably Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, among other artists such as Carly Rae Jepsen, Hilary Duff, Demi Lovato and Tori Kelly among others.