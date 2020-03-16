Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga urge fans to self-quarantine

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAStill not convinced the COVID-19 coronavirus will affect you because you're young? Well, your favorite artists have taken to social media to tell you you're wrong.

On her Instagram Story, Taylor Swift posted a message warning fans to practice social distancing. She writes, "Guys, I follow you online and I love you guys so much and I need to express my concern that things aren't being taken seriously enough right now."

"I'm seeing lots of get togethers and hangs and parties still happening," she adds. "This is the time to cancel plans, actually truly isolate yourselves..don't assume that because you don't feel sick that you aren't possibly passing something on to someone elderly or vulnerable...we need to make social sacrifices right now."

On Instagram, Lady Gaga posed with her three dogs, and wrote, "I talked to some doctors and scientists. It’s not the easiest for everyone right now but the kindest/healthiest thing we can do is self-quarantine and not hang out with people over 65 and in large groups."

She adds, "I wish I could see my parents and grandmas right now but it’s much safer to not so I don’t get them sick in case I have it. I’m hanging at home with my dogs."

Gaga adds, "I love you world, we’ll all get through this. Trust me, I talked to God —she said we’re gonna be O.K."

In a separate message Sunday night, Gaga said, "This is reminding...a lot of us what it is to both feel like, and be, a human being. I think it’s so important to acknowledge that we are -- and must be -- a global, kind, singular community....We can create healing by learning how to be kind and take care of each other and ourselves during this time."

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.