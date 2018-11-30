Taylor Swift and Liam Payne Named “Most Influential” Twitter Users

A media monitoring company has named Taylor Swift and Liam Payne as the most influential Twitter users of 2018.

Clearly, this wasn’t about how much someone tweeted. It was about the impact of those tweets based on engagement and influence. Swift only posted 13 original tweets in the last year.

The list separated men and women. Swift’s final score was higher than Payne’s. The top women influencers on Twitter include Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian West, Demi Lovato, and Ellen DeGeneres.

On the men’s side, the top 5 includes Donald Trump, Justin Bieber, Barack Obama, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Do you follow any of them on Twitter? Have you been influenced by any of them in the last 12 months?