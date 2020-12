Taylor Swift said she was going to rerecord her master recordings and now we have a taste. Her 2008 Love Story is being used in a Match.com commercial starring Ryan Reynolds. The commercial is our first peak into hearing a new rerecord from Taylor. The storyline is a match made in hell is still a match. Ryan Reynolds plays Satan in the ad and he finds love in a girl named, ‘2020.’ Taylor’s song is the soundtrack to their love story.