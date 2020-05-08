Taylor Swift announces 'City of Lover Concert' special

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LATaylor Swift made a big announcement on Good Morning America Friday.

The global music superstar revealed she is bringing an exclusive concert to her fans in the form of a special, Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert.

The concert, featuring never-before-seen performances from Swift's latest album, will air Sunday, May 17, on ABC at 10|9c, following the season finale of American Idol.

"Hey Good Morning America, it's Taylor. Just wanted to say hi. Hope everybody is doing well and happy and healthy and staying safe," she shared in a video message. "So I played this concert in September called 'The City of Lover Show' and it was in Paris, and it was so much fun."

"It was actually a show we put together just to celebrate the Lover album coming out," she continued. "And we filmed it! So that is going to be airing on ABC on May 17 and the next day it will on be on Hulu and Disney+ - so I'm really excited about it. And again, sending my love to you guys and hope you're well."

The special documents the singer's September 2019 concert at L’Olympia Theater in Paris, France, which celebrated her latest album, Lover. Tickets were not available for purchase for the concert. Instead, lucky fans from all over the world attended the exclusive concert by winning tickets through different contests.

Swift was later forced to cancel all 2020 appearances and performances, including her highly anticipated Lover Fest East and West concerts, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

