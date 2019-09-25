Taylor Swift approves of the Bachelorette's "pretty, twirly" 'DWTS' "Lover" routine

ABC/Eric McCandless

Ask and you shall receive. Bachelorette star Hannah Brown wanted Taylor Swift to let her know what she thought of Hannah's Dancing with the Stars performance Monday night -- and Taylor has now complied with her request.

As previously reported, Hannah and her partner Alan Bernsten danced a Viennese Waltz to Taylor's hit "Lover." Taylor posted a video of the dance to her Instagram Story and wrote, "Loving watching @hannahbrown dancing to 'Lover' on DWTS!! This performance is so pretttyy & twirly."

In a second video, Taylor posted more of the routine, and added a GIF of herself smiling and applauding.

As previously reported, Hannah and Alan grabbed the highest score of the night thanks to their "Lover" dance.

Hannah is already on record as a huge Swiftie. Over the summer she posted a photo of herself posing with Taylor and wrote that she was "living my best life." And when Taylor performed on ABC's Good Morning America last month, Hannah photobombed Taylor, Tiffany Haddish and the GMA anchors.

