Taylor Swift & boyfriend treat Gigi Hadid to birthday flowers

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Kevin Mazur/WireImageTaylor Swift isn't letting a little thing like quarantine keep her from making her friend's birthday a little bit brighter.

Taylor's pal Gigi Hadid turned 25 on Thursday, and the model received a lovely bouquet from Taylor and her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. On her Instagram Story, she posted a photo of the stunning red, pink and purple bouquet and wrote, "@taylorswift @joe alwyn (+cats) love n appreciate uuuuu."

We're sure Taylor's cats Olivia, Meredith and Benjamin Button were happy to be thanked.

Gigi also received flowers from her model brother Anwar, who's currently in quarantine in London with his girlfriend, Dua Lipa.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.