Taylor Swift cancels Lover Fest East & West: "I know this is the right decision"

Valheria RochaIt was inevitable, but now it's official: Taylor Swift has called off her Lover Fest East & West concerts, which were her only live U.S. appearances scheduled for the rest of the year.

"I'm so sad I won't be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision," she writes on her socials. "Please, please stay healthy and safe. I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us."

All of Taylor's other performances and appearances at festivals around the world have also been canceled. Her U.S. and Brazil shows will take place in 2021; all tickets will be honored for those new dates when they are announced later this year.

Refunds for the U.S. Lover Fest shows will be available starting May 1 via Ticketmaster. Full information is available at TaylorSwift.com.

