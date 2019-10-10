Taylor Swift: Cat lady and 'Game of Thrones' nerd

Walt Disney Television/Paula Lobo

Walt Disney Television/Paula LoboTaylor Swift has once again proven that not only is she pop's leading cat lady, she's also a die-hard Game of Thrones nerd to boot.

Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness posted a few photos of Taylor with one of his new cats, Genivieve, and captioned them, "Aunt Taylor came to meet Genivieve & the other babies last night."

Taylor responded to the comment by writing, "Genivieve of the House Van Ness, First of Her Name, the Unscratched, Queen of Meows and nose boops, Catleesi of the East River, Breaker of Wine Glasses, and Mother of hairballs."

Taylor's comment -- a reference to the character Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones -- received more than 8,000 likes in a single hour.

Jonathan, who appeared in Taylor's "You Need to Calm Down" video, adopted kitties Genivieve, Larry, Liza and Matilda after his beloved cat Bug passed away in August after falling out of a window.

Taylor has shared her love of Game of Thrones in several recent interviews, admitting that many of the songs on her album Reputation were directly inspired by the storylines on the hit HBO drama.

"My entire outlook on storytelling has been shaped by Game of Thrones," she gushed to Entertainment Weekly.

And of course, Taylor is also starring in the movie Cats, opening this December.

