Taylor Swift commemorates 13th anniversary of her debut album

Walt Disney Television/Paula LoboWe all know 13 is Taylor Swift’s lucky number, so it’s no surprise she’s chosen to commemorate the 13th anniversary of her debut self-titled album.

In a social media post Thursday, Taylor looked back on her journey from 2006 to now and thanked her fans for their support. She posted side-by-side photos from one of her small early gigs to a more recent stadium-filled show.

“I said in an interview 13 years ago ‘I'm just hoping that I have a second album that does as well as the first & someday get to be a headliner, & always be the same person that I started out as,’” she wrote. “Scrolling through your posts has me feeling all the feelings & I want to thank you.”

Taylor added, “Because of you, there was a 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th and 7th album. You guys made me into a headliner because you wanted to see me play. And your support all these years is what’s helped me stay true to that kid I was when I started out. #13YearsOfTaylor.”

Taylor's debut album topped the Country Albums chart and went seven times platinum. It featured the songs “Tim McGraw” and “Teardrops on My Guitar.”

