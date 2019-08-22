Taylor Swift confirms she'll re-record old albums in 2020; will open the MTV VMA

ABC News

ABC NewsDuring her epic early morning concert at ABC's Good Morning America Thursday, Taylor Swift dropped two bits of news that had her fans cheering.

First, she confirmed she would be re-recording all her old albums starting later next year.

“It’s something that I’m very excited about doing, because my contract says that starting November 2020, so next year, I can record albums one through five all over again,” she told GMA’s Robin Roberts.

Her new album Lover, which comes out tomorrow, is the first album of which she has complete ownership. Earlier this summer, her record company -- including her masters -- was purchased by Scooter Braun, a move Taylor denounced in a passionate Tumblr post.

Next, Taylor revealed that she’ll be opening the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night. It’ll mark her first VMAs performance since she performed “Bad Blood” in 2015. It also marks 10 years since Kanye West stormed the stage to interrupt her acceptance speech for Video of the Year.

Taylor is tied with Ariana Grande for the most nominations this year: She has 10, including Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Video for Good for her singles “ME!” and “You Need to Calm Down.”

“I wrote those treatments for those videos, so it’s really exciting to be nominated and the fans have been so wonderful,” Taylor said on GMA.

The MTV VMAs air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ at 8 p.m.

