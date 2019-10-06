Taylor Swift debuts "False God" on 'Saturday Night Live,' hits afterparty with Joe Alwyn

Will Heath/NBCDuring her fifth Saturday Night Live appearance this weekend, Taylor Swift debuted a live version of a track from her new album Lover.

Taylor, dressed in black and silver-sequinned trousers and an oversized black blazer, performed "False God" on the show, on a sparse stage lit by free-standing, old-fashioned light bulbs. The song was a showcase for longtime SNL saxophonist Lenny Pickett, who Taylor acknowledged at the end of the performance.

As for why she performed that particular track, well, it does mention New York City in the lyrics.

Taylor also performed a solo piano version of "Lover." The piano and Taylor's entire outfit, down to her giant hoop earrings, were various shades of green. A few times, she looked into the audience, in a way that made it seems as though her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, who inspired the song, was there. Turns out he was -- People reports that Taylor and Joe hit up the afterparty later on that night at New York's Zuma.

On her Instagram Story, Taylor posted video of a wall at the Saturday Night Live studio decorated with autographed photos of various artists who've appeared on the show. Her video highlighted the artists who are personal friends of hers, including the group HAIM, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes and Ed Sheeran. She then gave a thumbs-up.

Swifties camped out for hours and hours in hopes of scoring tickets to the show, and Taylor made sure pizza was delivered to them during their wait.





