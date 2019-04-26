Taylor Swift debuts new single and video for "ME!" featuring Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff

Dimitrios Kambouris / StaffThe mystery is finally over! All of Taylor Swift's cryptic clues over the past several days have culminated in the release of her new single and music video, "ME!" featuring Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie, at the stroke of midnight on Friday.

The clip opens with Taylor and Brendon playing a French couple having an argument in their apartment, under the watchful eyes of their "daughters" -- who turn out to be a pair of cats.

After she storms out of the room, the video turns into a series of colorful song and dance sequences featuring the two.

Taylor announced the release to ABC's Robin Roberts on Thursday, during the network's telecast of the 2019 NFL Draft.

In an interview with Roberts, Taylor described "ME!" as "a song about embracing your individuality and celebrating and owning it, and I think that with a pop song, we have the ability to get a melody stuck in people's heads, and I just want it to be one that makes them feel better about themselves."

Swift also posted an announcement to her official Twitter account on Thursday evening that read, "WELL GUYS it's almost midnight and my new song “ME!” featuring @brendonurie of @panicatthedisco will be out. In other news, the VIDEO will be out too and I can’t wait to watch live with you (and answer some questions) as it premieres on @YouTube."

The song is now available on all digital and streaming platforms.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.