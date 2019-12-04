Taylor Swift documentary, 'Miss Americana,' coming to Netflix in 2020

Courtesy Netflix

A new Taylor Swift Netflix documentary is on the way.

Taylor Swift: Miss Americana will open the 2020 Sundance Film Festival on January 23 and will hit the streaming service early next year.

The documentary will offer a revealing look at Taylor during a “transformational period in her life as she learns to embrace her role not only as a songwriter and performer, but as a woman harnessing the full power of her voice.”

Taylor first mentioned the documentary was in the works in last month's Tumblr statement to Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta, who own the rights to her back catalog. She claimed the two were refusing to allow the use of her older music in the film.

“[T]his isn’t the way I had planned on telling you this news - Netflix has created a documentary about my life for the past few years,” she wrote. “Scott and Scooter have declined the use of my older music or performance footage for this project, even though there is no mention of either of them or Big Machine Records anywhere in the film.”

Scott and Scooter have denied her claims.

