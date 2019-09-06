Taylor Swift donates $10,000 to fan fighting cancer

Walt Disney Television/Paula Lobo

Walt Disney Television/Paula LoboTaylor Swift extended all her love, and a helping hand, to a gravely ill fan.

Trinity Foster, 16, was desperately trying to pay her medical bills while she battled stage four cancer.

Foster wrote in her GoFundMe, "The chemo is really hard for me and my insurance doesn’t cover everything that I need, we have tried to get other insurances like ten care but were told we did not apply."

She was diagnosed with stage four osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer, which spread to her lung and forced her on a feeding tube.

Taylor found her way to Foster's GoFundMe and quietly donated $10,000. She also left an encouraging note that reads, “ I hope I can give you a hug in person soon, but in the meantime I wanted to send you this and all my love. Your friend, Taylor."

Taylor added that she first noticed Foster after seeing photos of a Lover album release party the fan held in her hospital room. It's speculated that Taylor may even make a personal visit to Foster to give her that much-needed hug.

This of course isn't the first time Taylor's extended a generous helping hand to fans in need. October of last year, she donated $15,500 to a fan whose mother was in a coma. And last month, Taylor unexpectedly paid off a fan's student loan debt.

