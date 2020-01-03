Taylor Swift, Elton John headed to Golden Globes this weekend for Best Original Song battle

Universal Pictures/Polydor Records

2019 was a great year for Taylor Swift and Elton John, but Sunday night, they'll see if they can carry their winning streaks into 2020 as they compete for trophies at the Golden Globe Awards.

Both Taylor and Elton are nominated for Best Original Song: Taylor for "Beautiful Ghosts," which she co-wrote with Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber for CATS, and Elton and his songwriting partner Bernie Taupin, for "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," the end credit song from Elton's biopic Rocketman.

On the Rocketman soundtrack, "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" is a duet by Elton and Rocketman star Taron Egerton. The latter's up for Best Actor -- Musical or Comedy, while the movie itself is up for Best Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy.

Elton's already won one Golden Globe for Best Original Song, for "Can You Feel the Love Tonight," from The Lion King. Taylor's been nominated twice before -- for "Safe & Sound," from The Hunger Games, and for "Sweeter than Fiction," from the British film One Chance -- but she's never won.

If Elton goes home empty-handed Sunday night, he may have an additional chance to win an Oscar for the song at the Academy Awards on February 9, as "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" has made the shortlist for Best Original Song at that ceremony.

Sunday is Taylor's big chance, though: "Beautiful Ghosts" hasn't been shortlisted for an Oscar nod.

The competition is tough Sunday night, too: Beyoncé is nominated for co-writing "Spirit," from Disney's new CGI-animated version of The Lion King, while Robert Lopez and Kristin Anderson-Lopez are up for "Into the Unknown" from the Frozen II soundtrack.

The final nominee is "Stand Up," from the movie Harriet, co-written by Harriet star Cynthia Erivo. The Golden Globes air Sunday at 8 p.m. on NBC.

