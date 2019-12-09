Taylor Swift, Elton John score Golden Globe nominations for Best Original Song

Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures

Taylor Swift has been nominated for a Best Original Song Golden Globe for "Beautiful Ghosts," a song she co-wrote with Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber for the upcoming movie CATS, based on Lloyd Webber's hit musical.

This is Taylor's third Golden Globe nomination in this category: She also received nods for "Safe & Sound," from The Hunger Games, and "Sweeter Than Fiction," from One Chance.

Elton John and Bernie Taupin are also nominated for Best Original Song for "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," the end credit song from Elton's biopic Rocketman. On the soundtrack, the song is performed by Elton and Rocketman star Taron Egerton, the latter of whom who also received a nomination for Best Actor -- Musical or Comedy. The movie itself is up for Best Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy.

Elton previously won a Golden Globe for Best Original Song for "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" from The Lion King. And speaking of The Lion King, Beyoncé is nominated for co-writing "Spirit," one of the songs from Disney's new CGI-animated version of The Lion King that came out this past year.

The other nominees in the category include Robert Lopez and Kristin Anderson-Lopez for "Into the Unknown" from the Frozen II soundtrack, and "Stand Up," from the movie Harriet, written by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Harriet star Cynthia Erivo. Erivo also received a Best Actress nod for her role as Harriet Tubman in Harriet.





Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.