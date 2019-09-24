Taylor Swift encourages fans to register to vote in 2020 election: "This is so important"

Walt Disney Television/Paula LoboTaylor Swift is continuing to make up for the fact that she didn’t get more involved in the 2016 election.

On Tuesday, the singer encouraged her fans to sign up to vote in the 2020 election if they haven’t done so already.

“Hey! September 24 is National Voter Registration Day!” Taylor wrote on her Instagram Story. “If you aren’t registered to vote, go to Vote.org to get signed up.”

She continued, “If you are, make sure your registration is up to date. It takes less than 5 minutes! This is so important.”

In her recent cover story with Rolling Stone, Taylor said she is “really focused” on the 2020 election and how she can “help and not hinder.”

“Because I also don’t want it to backfire again, because I do feel that the celebrity involvement with Hillary [Clinton]’s campaign was used against her in a lot of ways,” she told the mag.

She also admits that she “totally” regrets not getting more involved at the time.

