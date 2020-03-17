Taylor Swift enlists the help of her cat to encourage self quarantining

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAWith at least 4,661 cases of COVID-19 reported in the U.S. as of Monday, Taylor Swift is once again reminding fans why it's important to stay home.

However, instead of penning another sincere message to fans, the "Shake It Off" singer decided to let her cat Meredith to demonstrate the art of self quarantining.

The 30-year-old tweeted a photo of Meredith, a grey and white Scottish fold, being her normal moody self as she pouts in her fancy-looking cat bed.

"For Meredith, self quarantining is a way of life," joked Taylor. "Be like Meredith." She also included the worldwide hashtag #QuarantineCats that is rife with hilarious photos documenting how individuals are choosing to spend quality time with their fur babies.

The "Lover" artist's cute anecdote on Monday is a stark contrast to the message she issued the day earlier regarding social distancing.

Writing on her Instagram stories on Sunday, Swift warned, "I follow you online and I love you guys so much and need to express my concern that things aren’t being taken seriously enough right now. I’m seeing lots of get togethers and hangs and parties still happening."

"This is the time to cancel plans, actually truly isolate as much as you can, and don’t assume that because you don’t feel sick that you aren’t possibly passing something on to someone elderly or vulnerable to this. It’s a really scary time but we need to make social sacrifices right now," She continued gravely.

On Monday, President Donald Trump cautioned against gatherings of more than 10 people to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. In addition, various states have ordered the closure of bars, restaurants, gyms and other recreation or entertainment venues until the outbreak is contained.

