Taylor Swift fans attack Kamala Harris after candidate attends a fundraiser hosted by Scooter Braun

FilmMagic For dcp via ABC/Jeff Kravitz/AMA2018

FilmMagic For dcp via ABC/Jeff Kravitz/AMA2018Taylor Swift's feud with Scooter Braun has now spilled over into the 2020 presidential race.

Over the weekend, Sen. Kamala Harris attended a fundraising event at Braun's home -- her husband posted a photo of the Democratic presidential candidate posing with Braun's clients Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato, as well as Katy Perry.

And Braun tweeted, "A truly inspiring night with my friend ."

Swifties immediately went on the attack, dissing Sen. Harris for hanging out with Taylor's sworn enemy. As you'll recall, Taylor has accused Braun of relentless bullying, and of trying to "dismantle" her legacy, and she's horrified that Braun now owns her masters, having purchased her former record label, Big Machine.

Replying to Braun's tweet, one fan wrote, "Aww. You have a friend, how nice. Now give Taylor her masters."



And another wrote, "If @KamalaHarris thinks this will get her votes she is delusional and @scooterbraun is a thief who uses these women to advance his bank account just like Kamala used a man to advance her career."

According to the Daily Beast, another fan, @longlivesnakeT -- whose tweets are protected -- wrote, "I was SO excited for you as a democratic candidate, but if you so choose to go to an event held by @scooterbraun, a man whose arrogance mirrors our president’s, I can no longer hold onto my excitement and faith for you as a presidential candidate."

One fan even tried to warn Harris that appearing at the event would turn Taylor fans against her, writing, "@KamalaHarris please don’t do a fundraiser with @scooterbraun you will lose a lot of votes to @ewarren I want to support you but cannot if you associate with a bully and misogynist #IStandWithTaylor."

While Taylor has vowed to remain politically engaged, she has so far been silent on this topic.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.