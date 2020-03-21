Taylor Swift fans claim victory after newly leaked call with Kanye West proves she *didn't* lie about "Famous"

Well, now it turns out everything we know is wrong.

That incident caused Taylor to be attacked online so harshly that she completely withdrew from the spotlight, and ultimately created her album Reputation in response. But now, thanks to newly leaked video of the entire, unedited call, we know that Taylor, in fact, did not give her O.K. to the part of the song she objected to -- a line that Kanye and Kim claimed she'd heard.

In the leaked video -- the full transcript of which you can read at People.com --Kanye runs the line "I think Taylor Swift might owe me sex" past her -- that was the original version. She replies that she's glad the line isn't meaner, and says she's relieved he wasn't calling her a "stupid dumb b***h."

Then Kanye tells Taylor he wants to rap, "I made her famous."

Taylor replies, "I mean, you gotta tell the story the way it happened to you and the way that you experienced it...You didn’t know who I was before that and that’s fine."

But when "Famous" came out, Kanye said, "I feel like Taylor might still have sex/I made that b***h famous" -- and that's what got Taylor upset.

After the inkitial incident, Taylor responded on Instagram, "Where is the video of Kanye telling me he was going to call me ‘that b***h’ in his song? It doesn’t exist because it never happened."

She added that he never played the finished song for her, so she never "approved" it, as he'd claimed.

On Saturday, #KanyeWestIsOverParty was trending, and so was #TaylorToldtheTruth.

