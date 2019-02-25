Taylor Swift Gives Surprise Performance at Couple’s Engagement Party

A fan emailed Taylor Swift and told her about his plan to propose to his boyfriend.

He wrote that her song, King of My Heart was special to them.

Taylor surprised everyone by showing up to the engagement party at the Sycamore Tavern in Los Angeles.

Before she performed she said, I’ve been off tour for a while, but hopefully, it’s still all right.

If you could choose any celebrity, who would you choose to sing at a major event in your life? (birthday, wedding, Sweet 16, etc)