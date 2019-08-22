Taylor Swift Goes Live Today

You can see Taylor 2 times today.She’ll be performing today in Central Park. It’s part of Good Morning America’s free concert series in the park that broadcasts live on ABC. Swift’s performance comes a day before her new album, Lover, is released. It drops tomorrow. There’s also a pop-up shop opening the day of her album release in New York City through the weekend. You can buy or check out Swift’s new clothing line collaborated with British designer Stella McCartney. And than later today, Taylor will be live on YouTube. She’ll be talking about her new album, Lover and joined by Stella McCartney to talk about her new clothing line!