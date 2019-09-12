Taylor Swift gushes over James Bay's "stunning" cover of her song

Emily HopeTaylor Swift and James Bay have known each other for several years; in 2015, he opened for her in Europe during her world tour for her 1989 album. So when James decided to cover one of Taylor's new songs, she was thrilled.

On his Instagram Story, James posted his acoustic guitar version of "False God," from Taylor's Lover album. "Still on this jam!" he captioned the video, and tagged Taylor.

She loved it so much that she reposted it to her own Instagram Story, and wrote, "This is STUNNING. THE TALENT."

Evidently, the idea of other artists covering her songs is something that makes Taylor very happy. When Keith Urban, with whom Taylor has worked in the past, performed her song "Lover" live in concert, Taylor wrote, "MY HEART EXPLODED INTO CONFETTI HEARTS THANK YOU."

And when country singer/songwriter Ryan Hurd -- who's married to Maren Morris -- posted on social media that he wished he'd written "False God," Taylor wrote back, "If you were to re-cut the song and cover it, I would burst into a cloud of confetti."

