Taylor Swift helps Nashville record store stay afloat during COVID-19 crisis

ABC/Image Group LATaylor Swift may be a massive pop star, but she’s not above helping small businesses.

According to Rolling Stone, the singer is giving financial support to a legendary Nashville record store called Grimey’s New & Preloved Music. She’s reportedly donating money to each employee and paying three months’ worth of their health care.

“We were very surprised, and I would have to say amazed, that Taylor Swift reached out to us through her publicist to offer some relief during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Grimey’s co-owner Doyle Davis tells Rolling Stone.

He adds, “I didn’t even know we were on her radar, but she really stepped up to help after the recent tornadoes that struck Nashville and middle Tennessee, and now she’s trying to help a beloved small business in her city.”

Davis says that the assistance from Taylor “helps give us a real shot at coming back on the other side of this.”

This isn’t Taylor’s first act of generosity since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Last month, she also donated $3,000 each to a few of her fans who lost their jobs due to the crisis.

