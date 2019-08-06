Taylor Swift holds second "Lover" listening party in Nashville

Valheria Rocha

After holding one in London on Friday, Taylor Swift held a second "secret" Lover listening party in Nashville Sunday night,

Billboard reports that the singer hung out with a select group of lucky fans at her Nashville home until 5 a.m. the next morning. The fans got to hear her new album Lover, which comes out August 23, and pose for photos with Taylor.

They were, of course, asked not to reveal song titles, collaborators, lyrics or direct quotes from the album. But they did post about the experience on social media.

"Thank you so so so much for last night and staying up til 5am to meet us all," one fan tweeted.

Another tweeted, “I was enchanted to meet you. I love you so much @taylorswift13 , thank you for everything, my heart is so full.”

Taylor also hosted intimate listening parties for her two previous albums: Reputation and 1989. It's rumored that she plans to hold another one of these parties in Rhode Island, where she has a home.

