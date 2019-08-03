Taylor Swift holds secret "Lover" listening session in London

Valheria RochaHey, Lover...what did you do on Friday night?

Billboard reports that some lucky Swifties spent the evening at Taylor Swift's home in London, getting an advance listen to her new album Lover. The fans then took to social media to gush about their experiences, which included gift bags stuffed with merch and homemade heart-shaped Rice Krispies treats.

Here's how one fan described the new album on Reddit -- a posting which was later shared by another fan in a tweet: "The album was AMAZING. So many amazing bops and also some true tearjerkers (archer who????). I believe there's something for everyone on that album. There's some really stripped down stuff and some hardcore bops. But all in all, amazing."

"If reputation wasn't your cup of tea, I am sure you will love LOVER (That album title couldn't have fit it better, honestly)."

The same Reddit user also talked about the Rice Krispies treats, as well as custom LOVER M&Ms, revealed that Taylor's closet contained "like, 40 board games" and a "drone," that there were Santal 26 candles everywhere, and that the soap in the bathroom was Jo Malone's Pomegranate Noir fragrance.

As for how she saw into Taylor's closet, the user wrote, "Clear glass doors."

Lover comes out August 23. No word when the U.S. listening parties will take place.

