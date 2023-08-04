Taylor Swift Is Coming To South Florida

Taylor Swift is bringing her “Eras Tour” to South Florida. The 33-year-old pop star took to social media yesterday saying her record-breaking North American tour will continue next year. She added a series of U.S. shows, including 3-consecutive performances at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens in October 2024. The last time Swift was in South Florida was in 2019 when she sold out the stadium for her Reputation Tour. You had to pre-register just to be able to have the chance to buy tickets next week! If you pre-registered, good for you!