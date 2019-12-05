Taylor Swift is releasing a Christmas song and video

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LATaylor Swift just announced some exciting news to celebrate the holiday season: he's releasing a new Christmas song.

In an exclusive announcement on Good Morning America Thursday, Taylor revealed the track, which she wrote over the weekend, will drop tonight.

In an Instagram video, Swift shares, "I know this is pretty wild, but I've just written a Christmas song. I feel like it's weird to wait a year to put it out."

She then asked her cats, Meredith, Olivia and Benjamin, if she should release the song. They were not helpful.

"When in doubt, ask the itty bitty pretty kitty committee," Taylor captioned her post. "When they shun you with silence, ambivalence, and judgmental brush offs... just put the song out anyway."

The new track and music video, which Taylor says is made from home videos, are scheduled to drop tonight.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.