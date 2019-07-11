Taylor Swift Is The Highest-Paid Celebrity

Taylor Swift is the world’s highest paid celebrity according to Forbes.

In the last year, her pre-tax income was $185 million.

Swift has been on top of this list before. In 2016, she made $170 million.

The rest of the top five highest-paid celebrities are Kylie Jenner, Kanye West, Lionel Messi, and Ed Sheeran.

