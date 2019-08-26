Taylor Swift is the highest-paid woman in music, according to "Forbes"

Valheria RochaTaylor Swift is having an amazing week -- and it’s only Monday.

Her album Lover, which came out Friday, has already had the biggest sales week for any album since her 2017 album, Reputation. And today, Forbes has named her the world’s highest-paid woman in music for 2019.

Taylor has earned a whopping $185 million in pretax income from June 2018 to June 2019, mostly thanks to her Reputation stadium tour, which grossed $266 million. She also inked a nine-figure deal with Republic Records.

Beyonce comes in second on the women in music list with $81 million, while Rihanna rounds out the top three with $62 million. Taylor's former nemesis Katy Perry comes in fourth, followed by Pink, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Celine Dion and Shakira.

Back in July, Forbes named Taylor as the world’s top-earning entertainer in general, not just in the music world. She beat out Kylie Jenner at number two and Kanye West at number three. Her pal Ed Sheeran came in at number five.

Tonight, Taylor opens the MTV Video Music Awards. She and Ariana Grande are leading nominees, with 10 nods apiece.

