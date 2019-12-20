Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga among most influential people on Twitter for 2019

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAConsidering all three of them have rabid fan bases, it's not surprising to learn that Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and Lady Gaga are among the most influential people on Twitter for 2019, according to the company Brandwatch.

Brandwatch ranked Twitter users by influence score, a number that's built up over time based on the level of engagement the Twitter user has. While followers, retweets and replies count, the more influential the people with whom each user engages, the better the score.

According to Brandwatch, Taylor is the number-one most influential person on the platform, followed by President Donald Trump at number two, and Narendra Modi, the prime minister of India, at number three.

Brandwatch also notes that of the 50 most influential Twitter users, the majority of them are musicians. The ages of the top 50 range from 25 -- Justin Bieber and Harry Styles -- to age 73, President Trump.

The rest of the top ten includes, in descending order, Katy Perry, Elon Musk, soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, Lady Gaga, Ellen DeGeneres, Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian.

Other notable people on the list: Jennifer Lopez, Barack Obama, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, Selena Gomez, Jimmy Fallon, Miley Cyrus, LeBron James, Kanye West, Hillary Clinton, Eminem, Rachel Maddow, Ricky Gervais, Oprah Winfrey, Mariah Carey, Leonardo DiCaprio, Beyoncé and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

