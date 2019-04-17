Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga make Time "100 Most Influential People" list; Taylor to perform at "Time 100" gala

ABC/Image Group LATaylor Swift and Lady Gaga aren't just influential pop superstars: They're among the 100 most influential people in the world.

That's according to Time magazine, which has put together its annual list of the biggest influencers across a number of categories, including Pioneers, Artists, Leaders, Titans and Icons.

Taylor and Lady Gaga are included in the Icons category, among names like Michelle Obama and Spike Lee. Other pop stars on the list, included in the Artists category, are Ariana Grande, South Korean boy band BTS, and chart-topping R&B star Khalid.

Shawn Mendes has penned a tribute to Taylor for the mag. Celine Dion wrote one for Lady Gaga.



Shawn writes of Taylor, "[She] makes the job of creating music for millions of people look easy. It all comes from her — her belief in magic and love, and her ability to be as honest and raw as possible."

After opening for her, Shawn writes, "I quickly learned that the magic of Taylor Swift doesn’t come from the lights, dancers or fireworks...but from the electrifying connection that she has with the people who are there to see her....Taylor makes anyone older feel young again and anyone young feel they can do anything."

As for Gaga, Celine writes, "She marched to the beat of her own drum, knowing that her message of individuality was a way to express her inner strength. What makes her even more special, and such a powerful influence on society, is that she empowers her fans to adopt the very same values in their lives."

Taylor will perform at the 2019 Time 100 Gala, taking place April 23. Three days later, she'll release something...most assume it'll be a new single.

