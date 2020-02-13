Taylor Swift makes surprise appearance at NME Awards, calls it "the craziest award show I've ever been to"

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Dave J Hogan/Getty ImagesLately, Taylor Swift has been very selective with the music awards shows she attends -- such as skipping the Grammy Awards last month despite being nominated for Song of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Lover.

On Wednesday, she bucked the trend and made an exception for the 2020 NME Awards.

E! News reports that Swift, dressed in a striking black and white Monse suit, made a splash on the red carpet due to her unannounced appearance. The 30-year-old was nominated for Best Solo Act in the World -- which she won.

"This is my first time at the NME Awards, and like, I just feel like everyone here is so shy, so reserved. Are you guys having any fun tonight? Are you going to come out of your shells at all?," the singer joked during her acceptance speech. "Oh, wait no. This is like the craziest award show I've ever been to."

Swift's longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn also attended the 2020 NME Awards, but they didn't walk the red carpet together. However, sources tell E! that the couple shared a few sweet kisses while at their seats.

