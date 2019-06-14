Taylor Swift on new pro-LGBTQ single: "It's about…people who put so much energy…into negativity"

UMG/RepublicSwifties everywhere are freaking out over Taylor Swift's new single "You Need to Calm Down," which addresses online trolls, especially those who are homophobic. In a video she made for Beats One, Taylor explains the thinking behind the song.

"I've observed a lot of different people in our society who just put so much energy and effort into negativity and it just made me feel like, 'You need to just calm down,'" she explains. "Like, 'You're stressing yourself out. This seems like it's more about you than what you're going off about. Just calm down.'"

The part of "You Need to Calm Down" which seems to be capturing most fans' attention is the second verse, where Taylor sings, "Why are you mad when you could be GLAAD?/Sunshine on the street at the parade/But you would rather be in the dark ages/Makin' that sign must've taken all night."

She warns, "Control your urges to scream about all the people you hate/'Cause shade never made anybody less gay" -- and adds, "You need to just stop, like, can you just not step on his gown?"

The lyric video makes sure to spell "glad" as "GLAAD", and also highlights the letters "EA" in several words. Given the song's pro-LGBTQ message, most are interpreting that as a reference to the Equality Act, which would ban discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. Taylor has started a petition in support of the Equality Act.

LGBTQ Swifties are especially happy with the song, turning #ShadeNeverMadeAnybodyLessGay into a trending topic.

One wrote, "@taylorswift13 releasing a pro-LGBTQ song, during National Pride Month, is the Pride Month present we all deserve!"

"@taylorswift13 writing a song telling homophobes to calm down is everything I never knew I needed," wrote another.





