Taylor Swift pays fan's student loan debt

Frank Micelotta/FOXImagine waking up and finding out Taylor Swift paid off your student loans. That just happened to one Taylor fan.

The fan, only identified as Ayesha, posted on Tumblr about her struggles to pay her tuition and rent. The fan added her parents work minimum wage jobs and that her mother suffers from chronic kidney disease, so even with their help, she still fell short of being able to pay her bills.

Taylor, who's extremely active on Tumbler, apparently saw the post and quietly deposited the necessary funds, over $4,000, into Ayesha's Paypal, via her Taylor Nation LLC company.

Taylor also posted an encouraging note on Tumblr: "Ayesha, get your learn on girl. I love you! Taylor."

Not surprisingly, Ayesha posted screenshots of the donation message to her Instagram and Tumblr, along with the caption, "i posted about struggling with paying for tuition. two hours later, i get this in my email. i have no words and i can’t stop crying. i don’t have words i don’t have words i don’t have words i can’t stop crying."

Ayesha also uploaded a breathless thank-you video, which Taylor's official Tumblr liked.

The "You Need to Calm Down" singer has garnered a reputation for helping fans that are down on their luck. Just last October, Taylor donated over $15,000 to a fan whose mother was in a coma.

Taylor Swift accepted the first-ever Icon Award Sunday night at the Teen Choice Awards. Her new album, Lover, drops August 23 -- the title track will be released Friday.

