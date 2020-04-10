Taylor Swift pays tribute to younger bro on National Siblings Day

Christopher Polk/ACMA2014/Getty Images for ACM

Christopher Polk/ACMA2014/Getty Images for ACMTaylor Swift gave her younger brother Austin a sweet shoutout Friday in honor of National Siblings Day.

In a post on Instagram, she shared a photo of the two of them from her 30th birthday party back in December.

"It's National Siblings Day! My brother @austinkingsleyswift is one of my best pals, and I'm really proud of him because he's in a film that came out today called We Summon The Darkness (which he also co-produced)," she captioned the post.

Taylor, who’s wearing a birthday crown and an open-mouthed expression in the pic taken by her pal Gigi Hadid, added, "My facial expression by 3 glasses of wine."

Austin’s previous acting credits include a role on the CMT show Still the King opposite Billy Ray Cyrus and a part in the Ben Affleck crime drama Live By Night.

