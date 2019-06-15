Taylor Swift performs at Pride celebration at New York's legendary Stonewall Inn

L-Jesse Tyler Ferguson, R-Taylor Swift, Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for AEGTaylor Swift is taking her newfound role as an LGBTQ ally seriously.

On Friday, the same day she released her new single "You Need to Calm Down" -- which speaks out against homophobia and online hate -- she made a surprise appearance at a Pride celebration at New York City's Stonewall Inn. You can watch fan-shot video of her singing "Shake It Off" on YouTube.

The event, sponsored by sports and live entertainment company AEG, commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising, which marked the start of the gay rights movement in the U.S. AEG has also pledged its support to the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative, which is working on developing an LGBTQ+ anti-bias training standard.

Taylor performed with a pink acoustic guitar, wearing sparkly shorts and a pink blouse. She was joined by the evening's host, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who tweeted out video of them singing "Shake It Off."

Other performers included Sara Bareilles, Broadway star Gavin Creel and Orange Is the New Black star Lea DeLaria.

Taylor's appearance at the Stonewall Inn comes in the wake of her starting a petition in support of the Equality Act, and the letter she wrote to Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander, urging him to vote for the Act when it goes before the Senate.

