Taylor Swift plays a waitress and a bartender in new Capital One ad

Valheria RochaTaylor Swift is teaming up with Capital One for a brand new campaign.

The multi-year partnership, announced Friday, launches with a commercial for the Capital One Savor card, starring Taylor herself.

The ad begins at a diner, with someone choosing Taylor’s song “ME!” on the jukebox. We then see that Taylor is a waitress and she hands over a bill for $19.89 -- get it? -- to a couple staring in disbelief. The commercial then cuts to Taylor as a bartender. She tries to shake up a cocktail and spills it everywhere, mouthing, “Sorry!” to a couple of gawking patrons.

It concludes with Taylor at an ice cream shop as she piles a milkshake a little too high with whipped cream. Two girls at the counter recognize her as Taylor Swift and she gives them a wink.

The commercial highlights the Savor card’s 4% cash back on dining and entertainment purchases.

To celebrate the new partnership and the August 23 release of Taylor’s new album Lover, Capital One will also be offering its cardholders the opportunity to pre-order an exclusive album bundle that includes a digital Standard Edition of Lover and a one-of-a-kind Taylor Swift t-shirt. You can pre-order the bundle by going to TaylorSwift.com/CapitalOne.

