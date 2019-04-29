Taylor Swift poised to break Kelly Clarkson's chart record, and Kelly's just fine with it

Valheria Rocha

Valheria RochaFor several years now, Kelly Clarkson has held a unique record on the Billboard Hot 100: When her song "My Life Would Suck Without You" jumped 96 spots to number one in 2009, it was the biggest leap to the top in chart history. Now, Taylor Swift may very well break that record...and Kelly's all for it.

"ME!," the new single from Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie, has just debuted on the chart at #100 after three days of airplay. The entire first week of sales will be reflected on next week's chart, and there's a good chance it'll zoom to #1 -- breaking Kelly's record in the process.

When Kelly saw a tweet about the possibility of this happening, she replied, "Get it and records are made to be broken! Love the collaboration."

By the way, Taylor's celebrity pals are thrilled that she's back with new music. Tour mate Camila Cabello retweeted the "ME!" video and wrote, "I am HERE for this new era, and I am HERE for TS7 and I am HERE for this song and video and Meredith, Olivia, and Benjamin getting their video debuts. I LOVE YOU IM A SWIFTIE FOREVER TAKE ALL OF MY MONEY!!!

Blake Lively, whose daughter James guest-starred on Taylor's song "Gorgeous," retweeted the video and wrote, in reference to the clip's rainbow colored magical fantasy setting, wrote, "When I die, please bury me here..."

And Taylor's BFF, Selena Gomez, retweeted the video and wrote, "So proud."

