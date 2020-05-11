Taylor Swift posts video of herself at 10 months as a salute to her mom

The "Lover" star posted footage of herself as a baby, as her mother Andrea prompts her to count, recite her ABC's and say words like "macaroni" and "shoelace." Taylor does it all on cue, and it's adorable. When her mom cheers for her, baby Taylor even appears to say, "Thank you."

Her mom also asks her to say, "Myyyy goodness!" which she does. In her caption, Taylor sweetly referenced that part of the video.

"My conversations with my mom have always been and will always be some of my favorite memories - from when I was 10 months old in this video from October 1990 to now talking every day on the phone," she writes.

"Our talks are everything to me. Myyyyyyyy goodness I love you Mom. Happy Mother’s Day," she adds. "PS for those of you who are separated from your loved ones or struggling with this day, my heart is with you."

Over the years, Taylor's written some songs specifically for her mother: 2008's "The Best Day" is one, and the heartbreaking song "Soon You'll Get Better," from Lover, is another.

