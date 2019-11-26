Taylor Swift releases 'First Dance Remix' of “Lover”

Valheria Rocha

Valheria RochaNow there’s even more “Lover” to love.

After releasing a remix featuring Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift has released yet another version of the song based on the arrangement of her AMAs performance.

Dubbed the "First Dance Remix," the new version is more piano-driven with orchestral elements. It’s the kind of arrangement that will make you want to slow dance around your living room.

Taylor is coming off a record-breaking night at AMAs. She won six awards -- including Artist of the Decade and Artist of the Year -- bringing her career total to 29 and beating Michael Jackson’s record for most AMA wins ever.

During Sunday night’s show, Taylor performed “Lover” at the piano as dancers Misty Copeland and Craig Hall performed an emotional routine alongside her.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



