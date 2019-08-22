Taylor Swift releases romantic video for album title track, "Lover"

Republic Records

Republic RecordsTaylor Swift has officially debuted the music video for the romantic title track off her album Lover.

In a YouTube live stream right before the video premiered, Taylor revealed the inspiration behind the video's concept was a lyric from her song “You Are in Love” off her 1989 album in which she sings, “And so it goes, you two are dancing in a snow globe ‘round and ‘round.”

The clip features Taylor and her love interest, played by one of her tour dancers Christian Owens, acting out different scenes in color-coordinated rooms of what looks like a dollhouse.

In the end, we see the house is inside a snow globe. A little girl unwraps the snow globe on Christmas morning, and the camera pans to reveals her parents are Taylor and Christian.

Cue the “Awwws.”

Taylor’s much-anticipated album, Lover, comes out tomorrow.

