Taylor Swift releases romantic video for album title track, "Lover"

Republic RecordsTaylor Swift has officially debuted the music video for the romantic title track off her album Lover.

In a YouTube live stream right before the video premiered, Taylor revealed the inspiration behind the video's concept was a lyric from her song “You Are in Love” off her 1989 album in which she sings, “And so it goes, you two are dancing in a snow globe ‘round and ‘round.”

The clip features Taylor and her love interest, played by one of her tour dancers Christian Owens, acting out different scenes in color-coordinated rooms of what looks like a dollhouse.

In the end, we see the house is inside a snow globe. A little girl unwraps the snow globe on Christmas morning, and the camera pans to reveals her parents are Taylor and Christian.

Cue the “Awwws.”

Taylor’s much-anticipated album, Lover, comes out tomorrow.

