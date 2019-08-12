Taylor Swift releasing 'Lover' title track Friday; takes home Teen Choice Icon Award

Frank Micelotta/FOX

Frank Micelotta/FOXSwifties rejoice! Taylor Swift says she's dropping the next track of her upcoming Lover album in just a few days.

Swift made the surprise announcement at the Teen Choice Awards Sunday night, where she won the first-ever Icon Award: a blue, purple, and pink surfboard decorated with photos of her three cats.

Swift gushed at the end of her speech, "I wanted to tell you guys tonight that on the 16th, on Friday, I have a new song called 'Lover' that is coming out, and I'm so excited!"



The title track will be the fourth single off Lover album. Swift previously released "Me" and "You Need to Calm Down," and "The Archer."

As for the rest of Taylor's Teen Choice Awards acceptance speech, she briefly touched upon political issues like equal pay and gender equality. She also fawned over the appearance of her award, saying it was a "a really proud moment" to see her fur babies on a Teen Choice award.

Lover -- Taylor longest-ever album, with a whopping 18 tracks -- arrives Friday, August 23.

Here's the complete list of Teen Choice Awards music winners:

Choice Male Artist

Shawn Mendes

Choice Female Artist

Billie Eilish

Choice Music Group

Why Don’t We

Choice Country Artist

Dan + Shay

Choice Latin Artist

CNCO

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Choice Rock Artist

Panic! At The Disco

Choice Song: Female Artist

Lauren Jauregui – “Expectations”

Choice Song: Male Artist

Louis Tomlinson – “Two of Us”

Choice Song: Group

BLACKPINK – “DDU-DU DDU-DU”

Choice Pop Song

Ariana Grande – “thank u, next”

Choice Country Song

Dan + Shay – “Speechless”

Choice Electronic/Dance Song

Ellie Goulding, Diplo, & Red Velvet – “Close to Me (Red Velvet Remix)”

Choice Latin Song

CNCO – “Pretend”

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song

Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) – “Old Town Road [Remix]”

Choice Rock Song

Panic! At The Disco – “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”

Choice Breakout Artist

Billie Eilish

Choice International Artist

BTS

Choice Collaboration

BTS (feat. Halsey) – “Boy with Luv”

Choice Summer Song

“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Choice Summer Female Artist

Halsey

Choice Summer Male Artist

Shawn Mendes

Choice Summer Group

Jonas Brothers

Choice Summer Tour

BTS – “BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself Tour”

Choice Song from a Movie

“A Whole New World” (End Title) from Aladdin – ZAYN & Zhavia Ward

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.