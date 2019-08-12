Taylor Swift releasing 'Lover' title track Friday; takes home Teen Choice Icon Award

Swifties rejoice! Taylor Swift says she's dropping the next track of her upcoming Lover album in just a few days.
Swift made the surprise announcement at the Teen Choice Awards Sunday night, where she won the first-ever Icon Award: a blue, purple, and pink surfboard decorated with photos of her three cats.
Swift gushed at the end of her speech, "I wanted to tell you guys tonight that on the 16th, on Friday, I have a new song called 'Lover' that is coming out, and I'm so excited!"
The title track will be the fourth single off Lover album. Swift previously released "Me" and "You Need to Calm Down," and "The Archer."
As for the rest of Taylor's Teen Choice Awards acceptance speech, she briefly touched upon political issues like equal pay and gender equality. She also fawned over the appearance of her award, saying it was a "a really proud moment" to see her fur babies on a Teen Choice award.
Lover -- Taylor longest-ever album, with a whopping 18 tracks -- arrives Friday, August 23.
Here's the complete list of Teen Choice Awards music winners:
Choice Male Artist
Shawn Mendes
Choice Female Artist
Billie Eilish
Choice Music Group
Why Don’t We
Choice Country Artist
Dan + Shay
Choice Latin Artist
CNCO
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
Choice Rock Artist
Panic! At The Disco
Choice Song: Female Artist
Lauren Jauregui – “Expectations”
Choice Song: Male Artist
Louis Tomlinson – “Two of Us”
Choice Song: Group
BLACKPINK – “DDU-DU DDU-DU”
Choice Pop Song
Ariana Grande – “thank u, next”
Choice Country Song
Dan + Shay – “Speechless”
Choice Electronic/Dance Song
Ellie Goulding, Diplo, & Red Velvet – “Close to Me (Red Velvet Remix)”
Choice Latin Song
CNCO – “Pretend”
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song
Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) – “Old Town Road [Remix]”
Choice Rock Song
Panic! At The Disco – “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”
Choice Breakout Artist
Billie Eilish
Choice International Artist
BTS
Choice Collaboration
BTS (feat. Halsey) – “Boy with Luv”
Choice Summer Song
“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Choice Summer Female Artist
Halsey
Choice Summer Male Artist
Shawn Mendes
Choice Summer Group
Jonas Brothers
Choice Summer Tour
BTS – “BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself Tour”
Choice Song from a Movie
“A Whole New World” (End Title) from Aladdin – ZAYN & Zhavia Ward
