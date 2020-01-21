Taylor Swift releasing politically-charged track, "Only the Young," with Netflix doc

ABC/Image Group LA

Not only will Taylor Swift's Netflix documentary Miss Americana give viewers a previously unseen glimpse into her life, it'll also give fans a previously unheard song.

In a new cover story with Variety, Taylor reveals she wrote a politically-charged track called “Only the Young,” which will play over the end credits. It’ll also be released as a digital single.

The documentary will show Taylor demo-ing the song, which was inspired by the 2018 midterm elections, after the candidates she publicly endorsed in her home state of Tennessee were defeated.

“I wrote it after the midterm elections, when there were so many young people who rallied for their candidate, whether it was a senator or congressman or congresswoman,” she tells Variety. “It was hard to see so many people feel like they had canvassed and done everything and tried so hard.”

Taylor adds, “I saw a lot of young people’s hopes dashed. And I found that to be particularly tragic, because young people are the people who feel the worst effects of gun violence, and student loans and trying to figure out how to start their lives and how to pay their bills, and climate change, and are we going to war -- all these horrific situations that we find ourselves facing right now.”

Taylor sings on the track, “You did all that you could do/The game was rigged, the ref got tricked/The wrong ones think they’re right/We were outnumbered -- this time.”

Miss Americana hits Netflix on January 31.

