Taylor Swift reveals new album is called "Lover"; new song “You Need to Calm Down” debuts at midnight

The fans guessed it! Taylor Swift revealed Thursday that the title of her new album is called Lover.

In an Instagram Live, the singer shared that the album is available for pre-order now and will be released on August 23. The significance of that date? August is the 8th month, and 8 + 2 + 3 = Taylor’s lucky number 13. “I’m obnoxious,” Taylor joked.

Lover will have 18 tracks, the most she’s ever put on an album. There will also be four deluxe editions available at Target, each with unique content.

As you can probably surmise from the title, Taylor says the album will be “very romantic in tone.” But that doesn’t mean all love songs, Taylor says, noting that you can find romance in loneliness or sadness as well.

The cover to the album was shot by photographer Valheria Rocha and features Taylor with blue-tipped hair and a glitter heart around her eye, in front of cotton candy-colored clouds.

She’ll also be releasing a brand new song called “You Need to Calm Down,” set to drop at midnight ET. She, of course, dropped a hint about that in her “ME!” video, where she has an argument with Brendon Urie in French. "You need to calm down!" Brendon says. To which she yells, “I AM CALM!”

The video for “You Need to Calm Down” will arrive in a few days, making its debut on ABC’s Good Morning America Monday, June 17.

And that's not all: Taylor also revealed in the live stream that she will be working with fashion designer Stella McCartney on a collaboration inspired by Lover. More details on that will be coming soon.

